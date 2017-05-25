Man gets 13-years prison sentence for drugging, prostituting 14-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison for drugging and pimping out a 14-year-old girl in Virginia Beach.

Joshua Manuel Treat, 20, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of children on February 24.

Court documents say between Sept. 26, 2016 to Oct. 12, 2016, Treat posted the girl on an online escort service, where he advertised her for prostitution. In order to persuade the girl into prostitution, Treat would inject her with heroin before she had appointments with customers.

When Treat was arrested, police found a handgun and a syringe with heroin residue on his person.