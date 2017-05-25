Loved ones remember Chesapeake teen killed in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends celebrated the life of a Chesapeake teen killed in a crash Thursday.

Kaitlyn Duffy died last week after a truck hit her car head on in Virginia Beach. On Thursday, loved ones came together for her wake at the St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church.

Another high school senior, Sabrina Mundorff, was in the vehicle with Kaitlyn at the time of the crash. Police say she was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries.

Police have charged Jerode Johnson, 31, with driving drunk, felony hit and run and involuntary manslaughter.

Meanwhile, a colleague of Mrs. Duffy started an online fundraising page with a goal of $15,000 to pay for funeral costs and support the family. So far, the community has raised more than $18,000.

Duffy, an honor student at Great Bridge High School, would have graduated June 16. Her family says she planned to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.

Duffy was a member of the cheerleading and swim teams, a violinist in the orchestra, a member of the National Honor Society, past-president of her freshmen and sophomore class and she was awarded the Presidential Award of Academic Excellence, among other honors, according to her online obituary.

Duffy will buried after a private service Friday morning.