Person shot on Galveston Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Thursday night in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the 7900 block of Galveston Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers say the male victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It’s been a violent week in Norfolk. There were four homicides in four days.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Larry Williams Jr. was shot and killed in the Berkley area. His death marked the city’s 15th homicide of 2017.

Pedro Cain, 24, died at the hospital after he was shot early Tuesday morning in Ocean View. Five people were arrested in connection to the case.

18-year-old Nateria S. Powell and 23-year-old Richard Eyerman were killed Sunday in separate shooting incidents.

If you know anything about any of these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates on this story.