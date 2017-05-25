Fire displaces residents of Norfolk duplex

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire displaced the residents of a duplex in Norfolk.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Wilson Road at 2 p.m. Thursday, after a concerned citizen called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of a two-story duplex. Once on scene, crews saw smoke showing from the back of the building.

Firefighters entered the residence and discovered fire on the second floor and attic area. The fire was marked under control at 2:27 p.m. The flames did not spread to the apartment next door.

The apartment sustained fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic. Dominion Energy was called to turn off electrical service to the duplex.

The duplex has been deemed uninhabitable at this time. The residents requested assistance from the Red Cross.

Three men inside the building got out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The home did have working smoke alarms. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norfolk Fire Marshal Office.