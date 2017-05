VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Heroes who have given their lives in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2001 are being remembered Thursday in a bell tolling ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Military officials say 94 Joint Expeditionary Base fallen heroes are being remembered in Thursday’s ceremony.

The bell ringing, which was not open to the public, was held in recognition of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

Look for more coverage on the ceremony later today.