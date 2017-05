NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire Thursday night in Norfolk.

Fire officials say crews were called to the 1000 block of Charlotte Street at 4:44 p.m. Units got to the scene at 4:47 p.m. and the fire was marked under control by 4:51 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The fire was sparked by unattended cooking on a stove, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross said on Twitter that they were assisting.

We are supporting 1 adult and 3 children displaced by a home fire in the 1000 block of Charlotte Street in Norfolk pic.twitter.com/utjLT1BCRq — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) May 26, 2017