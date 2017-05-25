Coast Guard rescues 4 after boat runs aground near Wachapreague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued four people after a recreational fishing boat ran aground near Wachapreague.

Watchstanders in the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth received a report at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday that a 22-foot Sea Hunt with four people aboard ran aground in Drawing Channel, near Green Island.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow crew launched from Coast Guard Station Wachapreague and arrived on scene at about 9:45 a.m. The Coast Guard safely took all four stranded boaters on board and brought them to Station Wachapreague.

The boat’s owner is working on a plan to retrieve the vessel.

“Boaters not familiar with this area should exercise caution when boating in these extremely shallow and unpredictable waters,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Kahler, coxswain on the case.