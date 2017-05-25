Chihuahua attacked and killed by other dog in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chihuahua has died after another dog attacked her at a home in Suffolk Thursday afternoon.

A city spokesperson confirmed dispatchers received a call at 12:45 p.m. about a dog attack in the 100 block of Red Top Court. Suffolk Police and Animal Control responded and secured the pit bull/lab mix on the property that had attacked the Chihuahua. The city official says the Chihuahua belonged to the pit bull/lab owner’s girlfriend.

This investigatigation is ongoing. Stay with WAVY for updates.