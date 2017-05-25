Coast Guard searching for missing boater in the Cherrystone Inlet

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard officials say crews are searching for a missing boater in the Cherrystone Inlet in the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Coast Guard, a 27-foot Carolina Skip boat capsized with people aboard. Two people were rescued by a good Samaritan. One other boater is still missing.

The missing boater was reportedly wearing a red shirt, waders and did not have a life jacket.

The Coast Guard has launched a small boat crew and a helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City. The search is ongoing.

