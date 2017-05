PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Eggleston Services and they were here to tell us about their annual OK5K Run/Walk next month.

Eggleston CEO Paul Atkinson, and Vice President of Marketing, Tom Redmond gave us all the information you need to know.

Eggleston OK5K Walk/Run

Saturday, June 10th

Virginia Wesleyan College

Register Today at EgglestonServices.org/OK5K.