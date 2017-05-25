After a storied career, Chesapeake’s Chelsie Schweers heads to USA South Hall of Fame

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Near the tail-end of her time at Hickory High School, Chelsie Schweers was in contact with a number of big-name Division I women’s basketball programs, including West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina-Wilmington.

None of them pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer.

“I definitely walked into (Christopher Newport University) with a chip on my shoulder,” said Schweers, who’s next four years as a Captain proved any doubters dead wrong. She ended up the first ever four-time All-American in CNU history, the Division III Player of the Year her senior season, the same year she set the NCAA record for three-pointers (133) in a season, and she finished her career surpassing Karen Barefoot’s all-time scoring mark with 2,869 points.

“Not only did I think I belonged here, but I think maybe that I did get overlooked a little bit,” said Schweers.

Fair assessment.

Following graduation, her prolific career continued overseas, where she spent time playing for clubs in Athens, Greece, Australia, Iceland, and Portugal. Schweers averaged over 30 points for the 2013-14 season, and last year was named her Australian team’s Most Valuable Player. “If you don’t perform over seas, you get fired,” she said. “There’s pressure every night, and when you don’t win over seas, the first person they go to blame is the American.”

The pressure is off these days, as she puts her playing career behind her. In a few weeks, she’ll become just the seventh CNU athlete ever inducted into the USA South Conference Hall of Fame. “It’s just an honor for me to be there,” said Schweers.

“I want to take it all in. My family is going to go with me, and that means the world to me.”

Already inducted into the CNU Athletics Hall of Fame, she’s given basketball fans around the world and back a reason to cheer for her.