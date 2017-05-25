Adventure in the Trees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking for an outdoor adventure for the entire family, then look up and head to the Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium.

Located in the trees between the Marsh Pavilion and the Bay & Ocean Pavilion, The Adventure Park is fun for all tree climbing skill levels. Chris, Kerri and the entire Hampton Roads Show crew went for a Zip Trip tour and so should you!

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium

801 General Booth Blvd – Virginia Beach

(757) 385-IZIP (eye-zip)

ClimbVB.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium.