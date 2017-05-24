Tornado watch issued for parts of North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern and central North Carolina as well as southwestern Virginia.

The watch is in effect until 12:00 a.m. for mainland Dare, mainland Hyde, Carteret, Pamlico, Pitt, Onslow, Tyrrell, Washington, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones and Lenoir counties. The watch also includes the Albemarle Sound, Alligator River, Neuse and Bay rivers, Pamlico Sound, Pamlico and Pungo Rivers and south of Cape Hatteras to Ocracoke Inlet.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms within and close by the watch area. If you live in this area, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions.

Keep in mind, if a tornado warning is issued, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. If you are in the warning area, you should seek shelter and take cover. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, a vehicle, or are outside, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Southside Hampton Roads remains under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

