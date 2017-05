NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a shooting in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Walker Avenue at 8:35 p.m.

Police have not released any information about a victim or victims at this time.

8:35 pm: Police investigating a shooting in the 500 blk of Walker Ave. Call @nfvacrimeline with tips. More details to follow. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 25, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.