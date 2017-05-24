TSA testing new security procedures at some airports

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is testing new security measures in airports across the country.

TSA is requiring passengers at about a dozen U.S. airports to put electronics larger than a cell phone — including tablets and e-readers — in a separate bin for x-ray screening. TSA officers may also advise travelers to place other carry-on items separately in a bin.

Officials say the new measures will enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats. They also believe the new procedures will eliminate longer lines.

The following airports are affected:

Boise Airport

Colorado Springs Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Logan International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport

McCarran International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport