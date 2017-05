SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TowneBank is planning to expand its 22-acre corporate campus in the Harbour View area of Suffolk.

Officials with the City of Suffolk say the expansion will include the construction of a two-story, 44,201 square foot multi-use administrative building.

The member services building will mirror the Horton Operations Center building in Harbour View, officials say.

Construction on the expansion is slated for completion in 2018.