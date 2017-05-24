Special Report: Too Real to Watch?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Before your kids head off to school this morning, you may want to ask what they know about the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

Some health experts say could put them at risk for suicide.

The popular show is drawing criticism that it glamorizes and might provoke teen suicide. Some local schools even sent home letters warning parents teens should not watch it.

But isolating kids from media these days is easier said than done.

10 On Your Side sat down with a local mental health expert who believes the show can be an opportunity to teach some teens about healthy responses to tough situations, while others say some should definitely not watch

Dr. Serina Neumann, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry at EVMS, said, “We are concerned about this possibly triggering some people to make a decision to take their life because it does to some degree dramatize it a bit and it is very graphic and we know from research that’s a risk factor.”

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris goes in depth on the risks and benefits of the show — and what suicide does to a real life family in Hampton Roads.

Look for her full report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.