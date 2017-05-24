Portsmouth CA requests special grand jury in Jamycheal Mitchell case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney has requested a special grand jury for the Jamycheal Mitchell case.

A news release Wednesday said the Commonwealth’s Attorney has filed a motion with the Portsmouth Circuit Court.

Mitchell died of starvation at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in August of 2015.

This motion follows a request from the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations into Mitchell’s death.

