Several teens arrested for Suffolk vehicle break-ins

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several juveniles have been arrested in connection to thefts from vehicles in Suffolk.

During the early morning hours of Monday, officers saw two males tampering with a vehicle and pulling on door handles in the 3200 block of Prices Fork Boulevard in the Hampton Roads Crossing neighborhood. Police say the suspects got into a silver vehicle and left the scene.

The suspect vehicle turned onto Respass Beach Road and traveled to the end of the neighborhood. Officers then saw the vehicle speeding out of the neighborhood. Police chased the vehicle into Portsmouth. When the pursuit ended, the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and took off running in the 100 block of Douglas Road in Portsmouth. Suffolk officers took both suspects into custody without incident. Both suspects were 16-years-old and are from Portsmouth.

According to police, the suspect vehicle caused over $7,000 worth of damage when it hit a boat trailer on Bay Circle. The vehicle had been stolen out of Portsmouth.

One of the teens was charged with felony hit and run, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of stolen property, trespass into a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving without a license. The other suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, trespassing into a motor vehicle and failure to report an accident.

Both juveniles were remanded into custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Early Wednesday morning, on observant neighbor called police to say there were several people tampering with vehicles in the 500 block of Kilby Shores Drive. Officers got to the scene and tried to speak with those in the area and a dark-colored Acura fled the scene speeding. Police didn’t chase the vehicle, but set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and canvassed the area for suspects. The vehicle was found abandoned in the 200 block of Kilby Shores Drive. The car doors were still open. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and ultimately, five juvenile suspects between 16 and 17-years-old were apprehended. Police say all of the suspects live in Norfolk.

Police say each of the five suspects in this case were charged with four counts of theft from a motor vehicle, four counts of conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

Several of the juveniles will also be charged with possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit cards. Detention orders have been issued and the suspects have been remanded into custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.