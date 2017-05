PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – At best, a mosquito bite can cause itch and irritation, but at their worst, mosquitoes can carry life threatening viruses. That goes for people and pets.

Today Veterinarian, Dr. Peter Gerlach, explains the importance of heart worm prevention for your furry family members.

Dog and Cat Hospital

238 W. 21st Street, Norfolk

(757) 622-1788

DogAndCatHospitalNorfolk.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Dog and Cat Hospital.