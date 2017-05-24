Police arrest 5 in Ocean View homicide; Victim identified

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say five people have been arrested and charged in a homicide on 1st View Street in the Ocean View section of the city.

Police said Tuesday that officers were called to 1st View for a gunshot disturbance during the overnight hours, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man — who has identified Wednesday as 24-year-old Pedro Cain — was taken to the hospital and died shortly afterward.

The shooting was the city’s 14th homicide of 2017, according to police.

Four adults and one juvenile were arrested in Virginia Beach in connection with the shooting. All five people arrested have been charged with second-degree murder in Cain’s death.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old, is being held at Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

David W. Harrington, 21, has also been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Kevin D. Hill, 22, Ashanta Parker, 18, and Felicia L. Ries, 20, are all facing various counts of robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and breaking and entering.

The four adults arrested are being held at Norfolk City Jail on no bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Tuesday’s incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

