Newport News man charged in Mathews County double shooting

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges in a double shooting in Mathews County that left one man dead earlier this month.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says Chad C. Whitmore, 21, was taken in to custody at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. He is charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Deputies were dispatched to Ridgefield Road the night of May 4 after two reports were received for an altercation and shots fired.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and a female was found with graze wound to the shoulder.

The man, 61-year-old Steven Allen Eary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitmore was taken in to custody for questioning following the shooting May 4, but no charges were filed at that time.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.