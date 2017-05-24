Suspects expected to plead guilty to accessory in Va. Beach man’s murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men charged with accessory to murder in a Virginia Beach man’s shooting death are expected to enter guilty pleas in court Wednesday.

Police say 25-year-old Jordan Copeland, 24-year-old Rashadee Jones and 22-year-old Mekera Washington took part in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 30-year-old Kirshem Sanders.

Copeland and Jones are expected to plead guilty to accessory to murder in a hearing Wednesday morning.

This case stems back to January when police say they found Sanders shot to death in an alley near Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth. He had been shot several times in the upper body.

The crime allegedly happened in a town house in Virginia Beach, and the three are suspected of moving Sanders’ body to Portsmouth.

They allegedly helped dump Sanders body in the alley and clean up the blood.

Copeland, Jones and Washington were each indicted on an accessory to murder charge in April.

Police originally charged Copeland with Sanders’ murder — but the charges were thrown out after prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to prove Copeland was the shooter.

Look for updates in this case on air and online later today.