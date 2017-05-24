In The Kitchen: Berret’s Famous Lump Crab Cakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today we were in the kitchen with Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant. He made a couple of menu favorites for us today- Seafood Tortellini and Berret’s famous Lump Crab Cakes.

Berret’s Lump Crab cakes are served over thinly sliced country ham, red bliss mashed potatoes and their famous tartar sauce. Seafood Tortellini is served with shrimp, scallops, clams and mussels.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary St – Williamsburg

Berrets.com

(757) 253-1847

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.