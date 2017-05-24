Gerald R. Ford leaves Naval Station Norfolk for acceptance trials

170414-N-WZ792-078 NORFOLK, Va. (April 14, 2017) - The future USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after returning from Builder's Sea Trials and seven days underway. During this initial at-sea period, Ford's crew, representatives from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding, the Navy's CVN 78 Program Office, the Navy's Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair and various technical subject matter experts demonstrated many of the ship's key systems. Primary risk reduction objectives were successfully met, and, as is typical with sea trials, the Navy and shipbuilder learned a great deal about the ship's performance during the extensive testing. Analysis continues, and any identified corrective actions will be addressed. CVN 78 remains on track to conduct Acceptance Trials and delivery to the Navy this spring. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest carrier, left Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday for its second set of sea trials — known as acceptance trials.

Navy officials say these trials are to demonstrate the ship’s ability to conduct operations at sea, and was built in accordance with contract specifications.

Sailors will operate many of the Ford’s key systems over the next several days.

The trials will be overseen by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and  the supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair as well as shipbuilders from Newport News Shipbuilding.

Sailors aboard the Ford completed the first sea trials in April, testing the ship’s state-of-the-art systems.

Construction of the Ford was initially slated for completion in September of 2015, but ran into delays.

The ship ended up costing a little over $2 billion more than it was supposed to cost.