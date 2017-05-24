Gerald R. Ford leaves Naval Station Norfolk for acceptance trials

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest carrier, left Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday for its second set of sea trials — known as acceptance trials.

Navy officials say these trials are to demonstrate the ship’s ability to conduct operations at sea, and was built in accordance with contract specifications.

Sailors will operate many of the Ford’s key systems over the next several days.

The trials will be overseen by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and the supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair as well as shipbuilders from Newport News Shipbuilding.

Sailors aboard the Ford completed the first sea trials in April, testing the ship’s state-of-the-art systems.

Construction of the Ford was initially slated for completion in September of 2015, but ran into delays.

The ship ended up costing a little over $2 billion more than it was supposed to cost.