Fox found in Williamsburg tests positive for rabies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A gray fox found in Williamsburg has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Peninsula Health District said Wednesday the fox was found in the area of the 100 block of Indian Circle, off of Pocahontas Trail.

Anyone who may have information about any exposure to this animal is asked to call Williamsburg Environmental Health at 757-603-4277. Exposures can include bites, scratches, contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose and mouth and direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, call James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control at 253-1800.

The health district wants to reminds residents to vaccinate pets, report exposures like bites and scratches to your doctor and local health department and don’t leave food or trash out in the open outside.