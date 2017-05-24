Former Windsor police officer convicted in massive drug traffic operation

WASHINGTON (WNCT) – A former Windsor police officer has been found guilty in federal court for his role in providing armed support to a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

Antonio Tillmon, 33 years old, was found guilty of multiple counts of conspiring to distribute controlled substances, attempting to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiring to use and carry firearms in relation to drug trafficking offenses, using and carrying firearms in relation to drug trafficking offenses and federal programs bribery. Tillmon is one of several defendants in the Operation Rockfish investigation.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the charges stemmed from an undercover investigation into the allegation of systemic law enforcement corruption in Northhampton County. During the trial, evidence showed Tillmon accepted $6,500 from undercover FBI agents posing as drug traffickers in return for transporting a total of 30 kilograms of heroin from N.C. to Maryland over three separate occasions. The transactions took place between August 2014 and April 2015. Each time, Tillmon had his law enforcement badge and a firearm, which authorities say he was ready to use to evade drug interdiction if the transport vehicle was stopped. Evidence also showed Tillmon agreed to take part in a fourth drug transport. He brought five firearms, including an assault rifle accompanied by three magazines of ammunition.

Tillmon’s arrest was part of a much larger scale investigation, where 14 other defendants, 13 of whom were law enforcement or correctional officers were charged in the investigation. They were also charged with federal programs bribery and all pleaded guilty to various offenses and are scheduled to be sentenced later this year. Tillmon is the only charged defendant who went to trial.

Senior U.S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard of the Eastern District of North Carolina scheduled Tillman’s sentencing for Aug. 8, 2017.