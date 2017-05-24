Crews extinguish fire at Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Newport News on Wednesday.

At 2:13 p.m., fire crews from Newport News and Hampton responded to the house fire in the 1200 block of 24th Street. The first unit got to the scene at 2:15 p.m. to find smoke coming from a second floor window at the front of the home. The fire was marked under control at 2:28 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.