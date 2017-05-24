Counting Kindness – Neighbors Helping Neighbors

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – An Air Force veteran from Yorktown needed some help and the community rallied around him. His home was condemned. It required a new roof, siding, windows, sewer lines, water lines, gutters and more. Contractors estimated the work total to be around $50,000.

However, it was all done for free.

The Peninsula Remodeler’s Council brought in volunteer contractors, citizens and public officials. It took about 3 weeks to get everything done. The homeowner has lived there for more than two decades and because of the kindness of strangers, he will be able to stay, safely, a whole lot longer.