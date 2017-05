NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is asking for volunteers to help clean the bay on Saturday, June 3rd.

Last year, people cleaned up thousands of pounds of trash and litter. There were several unusual items like cars, boat parts and tires. On the morning of June 3rd, volunteers will help clean the shoreline along the Elizabeth River.

If you want more information and are interested in signing up, click here.