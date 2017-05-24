Causey family looks back on Macy’s historic win at South Boston

(WAVY) — Macy Causey first stepped into a car when she was eight years old. Eight years of practice and preparation later, it took only a split second for her to achieve what ever driver strives for- a win.

“I was completely speechless, and I started crying,” said Causey on Sunday after becoming the first female driver to win at historic South Boston Speedway.

With only four laps remaining in what was a wreck-filled evening, 16-year old Causey took the lead, only to witness another wreck, and the red flag to come out. Everything came down to a green-white-checkered finish. “She was not leading until she came up on the straight-away to get the flag, and then she passed (the leader),” recalled Rette Causey, Macy’s father.

Macy took the lead on the last turn of the last lap, and crossed the finish line for her first ever late model win. “It was emotional,” said Rette. “We were all in tears, the whole family. It’s hard not to get teary-eyed right now to be honest with you.”

Even with all that Macy has accomplished so far in her young career- Langley Speedway Rookie of the Year and the youngest driver ever picked up by Rev Racing- not even she expected her first trip to Victory Lane would come so soon. “I told my parents that this year was going to be a good year, and my goal was ultimately to get a win, but at the back of my head it was only my second or third year in late model stock cars, racing against national champions.”

Don’t be surprised, given her bloodline. Her grandmother, Diane Teel, was the first female ever to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race. She witnessed Macy’s win on Saturday, and wasn’t as shocked.

“As Macy said when she was eight years old racing, ‘Those boys think they’re going to beat me, but they’re not,'” said Teel with a smile. “And she proved that Saturday night.”