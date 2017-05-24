Bam Bam into Memorial Day Weekend!

Saturday, May 27 : Bam Bam Spring Jam @ Town Point Park

Seattle Seahawk, Kam Chancellor, will be in town this Memorial Day weekend for the BAM BAM Spring Jam! All of Hampton Roads are invited to join Kam and his friends at the Community Cookout and Carnival in the heart of Norfolk.

Town Point Park will have carnival rides, games and activities that the whole family will enjoy, and it’s free from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 : Celebrity Basketball Game @ Constant Convocation Center at ODU

Later on in the evening, head out to the TED and watch the annual celebrity basketball game where some of your favorite athletes and local celebs will play for a great cause!

The game will start at 7 p.m and tickets start around $22.

Friday, May 26-Sunday May 28 : Reduced Shakespeare Company Presents : William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged) @ Wells Theater

William Shakespeare’s long lost first play is taking over the stage this weekend at Wells Theater! This comedy show is witty, goofy and fun for all ages. Whether you are a Shakespeare scholar or just enjoy a good laugh, you won’t want to miss this on stage production.

The 90 minute performance of this long lost masterpiece will be on stage Friday – Sunday. Times vary.

Tickets start at $25.

WAVY-TV 10 & FOX43 Memorial Day Blood Drive

Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall & Pembroke Mall

Friday, May 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 29 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Pembroke Mall May 26, 27, & 29 only)

It’s time to roll up your sleeves, and take an hour out of your memorial weekend to give some blood.

FOX43 and Hampton Roads have played a major role for years in helping to cultivate blood donations every Memorial Day. This weekend we honor members of our military and celebrate heroes by giving back in one of the best ways possible, blood donations.

If you’d like to donate between your holiday weekend festivities, there are several different locations including: Greenbrier mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall and Pembroke Mall.

Times vary – so head over to the WAVY TV 10 and FOX 43 Memorial Day Blood Drive page on WAVY.COM.