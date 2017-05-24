AP Source: All-Star game coming to Charlotte in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the 2019 NBA All-Star game will be held in Charlotte.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the decision. The person said the All-Star weekend festivities are set for Feb. 15-17, 2019. The game will be played at Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The All-Star game had been set for Charlotte in 2017, but the NBA moved the game to New Orleans because of the state law restricting the rights of LGBT people.