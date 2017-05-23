W&M baseball hopes for another magical post season run

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — Following last season’s magical run in the CAA and NCAA tournament, William and Mary enters this week’s conference tournament as the third seed in the six team tournament.

“Hopefully some of that big game experience over the years has kind of hardened us up a little bit,” head coach Brian Murphy said. “We are going to need some big ones here however lucky enough we are to keep playing.”

Big game experience is an understatement. Last season, the Tribe faced elimination in seven consecutive game before finally bowing out of the NCAA Tournament after losing to East Carolina.

But before that, the Tribe won the conference tournament and then eliminated the defending national champions, UVA, at its own stadium.

“I think it’s one of those things that didn’t really settle in for a little while,” senior pitcher Dan Powers said. “You know you kinda had to wait probably about halfway through the summer and then kind of look back on it and kind of realize how special it was.”

The upperclassmen are hoping some of last year’s magic will rub off on the younger players on the team.

“A lot of us that have been there before want to kind of push the younger guys along,” junior Cullen Large said. “You know, hey, follow us we’ve been here before and that kind of thing and I think that’ll fall into place fairly easily.”

William & Mary’s team has seven seniors. Dan Powers is one of them and he would love nothing more than to end his college career with another conference championship.

“Having it potentially be you know the last couple games that I play in my career it’s really just another opportunity to play baseball,” Powers said. “I’m just going to cherish it as much as I can while it’s still happening.”

William & Mary begins CAA Tournament play Wednesday against Elon.