Beach City Council discussing proposal to move City Hall to Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The city manager of Virginia Beach is speaking to city council Tuesday about proposed plans to move City Hall to Town Center.

The city has mentioned the possibility of moving City Hall from the Municipal Complex to Town Center for some time. Now, there are seven different plans on the table.

Six of the proposed plans include renovating and adding on to the current building. The last option is moving City Hall to the spot where Regal Columbus sits now at Town Center.

Last week, Armada Hoffler submitted a proposal to develop the new state of the art City Hall closer to the city’s population center and closer to the central business district. This would be a five-year project with a price tag of between $55 million and $57 million.

