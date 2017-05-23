Surveillance video shows man rob Suffolk gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a Shell gas station in Suffolk.

At 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Shell in the 3700 block of Bridge Road in Bennett’s Creek.

According to police, a man entered the store, showed a gun and stole cash from the register. Afterwards, the man ran from the scene. He was last seen walking toward the Walgreen’s across the street.

No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect, a white male, was wearing a mask over his face, a dark hooded jacket, khaki pants, white socks and dark shoes.

Authorities believe this man could be the same suspect who has recently committed similar robberies throughout Hampton Roads.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.