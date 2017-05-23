Mayor Johnson to deliver Suffolk State of the City address

WATCH: Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson is scheduled to give her annual State of the City address. WAVY is planning to stream it live.

App users can tune in at this link when her speech begins.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson is scheduled to give her annual State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled for noon at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront.

Johnson is expected to address business development updates, and give a glimpse into the future of the city.

WAVY is planning on streaming Johnson’s speech live when it starts. Look for updates later today.