Special Report: Bullying to the Brink

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tonight, 10 On Your Side takes a look at how extreme bullying led to the Atlantic Shores Christian School shooting.

Nicholas Elliot was 16 years old when he went on a rampage in 1988, killing a beloved teacher and injuring an assistant principal.

Elliot is now serving a life-sentence for crimes he admits he should not have committed.

He claims constant bullying by the student known as “the school bully” created the atmosphere that led to the shooting.

Elliot tells 10 On Your Side it was “a constant torment,” and that “the school bully” would tell racist jokes, use racist slurs and punch him in the face.

Bullying expert Bobby Kipper says “bullying to the brink” does occur.

“This is an extremely sad story about early bullying and the impact it had on kids a long time ago,” Kipper says.

