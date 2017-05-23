Tornado warning issued for parts of North Carolina expires

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A tornado warning issued for parts of North Carolina has now expired.

The warnings were issued for mainland Dare County, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Wanchese. They were in effect until 6:30 p.m.

WAVY sister station WNCN, based in Central North Carolina, reports that the National Weather Service (NWS) sent an alert that said a tornado touched down in Sampson County. Damage has been reported and at least one person was injured there, according to WNCN.

NWS says dispatchers in Tyrrell County reported a possible funnel cloud spotted near Gum Neck with some possible debris.

