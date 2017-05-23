Reck on the Road: Eye Exams for the VB Mounted Patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – May is National Service Animal Awareness Month. This includes dogs and even horses who are trained to assist humans in their every day lives.

The Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol has 12 horses and 10 officers who police the Oceanfront, neighborhoods and shopping centers on a regular basis. These horses are highly trained to interact with the public and add a valuable element to law enforcement. Like humans, these horses get regular health check-ups on all things, including their eyes. Chris Reckling recently tagged along with Heather Brookshire, a Veterinarian Opthalmologist who shed a little light on animal eyesight.