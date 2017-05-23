Police: Vehicle left running at T-Mobile burglary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a vehicle was left running at the scene of a burglary Tuesday morning at a T-Mobile store.

Police say officers were called to a T-Mobile on Jefferson Avenue for a burglary alarm.

The officers found the store’s front door shattered and a white vehicle with the engine still running and the driver’s side doors open.

Police say the vehicle appeared to have been driven into the front door to break down the security barrier. No one was inside the store when officers searched the scene.

Several phones were missing from the store, according to police.

The vehicle was towed, and police say the incident is still being investigated.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly is working to learn the latest on the investigation.