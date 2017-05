CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying an individual who used a counterfeit credit card to purchase over $2,100 worth of merchandise.

Police say the unidentified suspect used the counterfeit credit card at several locations around Chesapeake, April 3.

If anyone has information about the incident or suspects involved, call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.