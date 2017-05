NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pickup truck hit an apartment building in Norfolk on Tuesday evening.

At 5:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of Omohundro Avenue.

A man inside the truck had minor injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Two people were inside the apartment at the time of the accident. Neither suffered any injuries. Both residents were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross.