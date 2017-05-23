Norfolk police still searching for suspect in 2016 7-Eleven robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven late last year.

At 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016, an armed man entered the 7-Eleven at 5827 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. He demanded money from the store clerk. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene before police got there.

No one was injured.

Police describe the robber as a black male, between 18 and 22-years-old, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 145 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark beanie, brown and black jacket and dark pants.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

