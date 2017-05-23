Norfolk Police investigate shooting in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened on 1st View Street in the Ocean View section of the city.

According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 9000 block of 1st View Street around 12:38 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found one person suffering from a gunshot womund.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of possibly life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

