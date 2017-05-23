Man wanted for robbing Title Max in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Title Max in Hampton on Tuesday morning.

Police say at 9:36 a.m., officers were called to the Title Max in the 3000 block of West Mercury Boulevard for a robbery that had just happened. Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money. After getting cash, the suspect took off running.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seek wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a white tee-shirt underneath and a white scarf covering his face.

If you know anything about this robbery that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.