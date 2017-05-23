Man robbed at InTown Suites in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was robbed by two suspects at an extended stay hotel in Newport News.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the InTown Suites in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of a person robbed.

Once on scene, police spoke with the victim, a 51-year-old Newport News man, who said he was robbed. The victim said he had just returned to the hotel when he was approached by two men. One of the men pulled up the front of his shirt to show a silver handgun to the victim. The man with the gun racked the slide of the gun and said “give me all you got.” The men patted the victim down and took his tablet, briefcase and a wallet with bank cards inside.

After the robbery, the two suspects left the scene in a white vehicle.

Police described the first suspect as being skinny, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt. The other suspect was described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall with dreadlocks.

No one was injured. Police are still investigating.