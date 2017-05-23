Lady Monarchs recruit a winning coach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The three-week search is over, and on Wednesday, Old Dominion athletic director Dr. Wood Selig is expected to announce he has hired South Carolina University assistant Nikki McCray-Penson to rebound the Lady Monarchs program.

McCray-Penson comes with a pretty impressive resume, she was a two-time All-American when she played for the famed Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee where she only lost four games during her college career and was a two time SEC Player of the Year.

She won two Olympic gold medals, and spent eleven years in the WNBA and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

She has spent the past nine years helping head coach Dawn Staley build a championship program at South Carolina, the Gamecocks won the NCAA national championship this year.