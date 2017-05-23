High school student critically hurt in Williamsburg car crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old junior at Warhill High School was critically injured in a car crash Monday afternoon in Williamsburg.

James City County police spokesman Steve Rubino says the accident happened around 2:30 p.m., after school on Monday.

An 18-year-old student was driving the car and ran off the road in the 4700 block of Stadium Road. Rubino says the car hit a sign and flipped several times.

The driver was treated at the scene and released.

According to Rubino, the 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seat belt and was pinned under the car.

Medics rushed him to MCV in Richmond, where he remains in critical condition.

Williamsburg-James City Public Schools officials say the 17-year-old injured in the crash is a junior at Warhill High School. The driver is a senior.

The school district released a statement on the crash Tuesday morning:

We are deeply concerned about the WHS student involved in yesterday’s serious car accident, and we are thinking about him and praying for him and his family. We stand ready to help his family in any way possible, and we have additional counselors at the school to assist any students or staff who want to talk or who need support.

Speed and road conditions are being considered factors in the crash, according to police.

Rubino says no charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation.

