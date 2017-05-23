Hardee’s in Newport News robbed at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Hardee’s in Newport News early Saturday morning.

Around 5:26 a.m., officers were called to the Hardee’s at 1316 Jefferson Avenue for a robbery. Once on scene, officers spoke to the general manager, who said a man came inside the restaurant armed with a silver handgun. The suspect took cash and ran off.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing khaki pants, a black and gray hoodie and a ski mask over his face.

Along with the manager, there were three other employees inside the business when the robbery happened. No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.